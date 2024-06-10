watchOS 11 will run on Apple Watch 6 and newer models

Apple announced an update for its smartwatch OS today. As usual, watchOS 11 drops support for some Apple Watch models.

Three Apple Watch models won’t receive the next version, which should be available this Fall. Check in the list below if your device is one of them.

Apple Watch Models Compatible With watchOS 11

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

If your device is on the list above, check the new features included in watchOS 11. You can enroll in Apple’s Beta Program to test the version before its final release.