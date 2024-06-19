Lady in the Lake Premieres July 19 on Apple TV+: A New Weekly Drama Starring Natalie Portman

The release date for Natalie Portman’s Apple TV+ limited series Lady in the Lake is no longer in the, um, well, lake. The first two episodes will premiere on July 19, with the remaining five episodes rolling out weekly through Aug. 23.

Lady in the Lake — starring Portman as a housewife-turned-investigative journalist in 1966 Baltimore — will be the latest in a line of Apple TV+ shows to adopt a weekly release schedule, rather than dropping all episodes at once. (The first two episodes of Lady in the Lake will be available on day one.)

The show follows Portman’s Maddie Schwartz as she seeks to “shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist.” Emmy nominee Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit) co-stars as Cleo Johnson, “a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family.”

The two women’s “disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger,” according to the official description.

Lady in the Lake also stars Y’lan Noel (Insecure), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Byron Bowers (The Chi), Noah Jupe (Franklin), Josiah Cross (Masters of the Air), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Pruitt Taylor Vince (The Mentalist) and Dylan Arnold (You).