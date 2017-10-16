Apple has already patched against the KRACK hack in iOS, tvOS, watchOS, and macOS. iMore publisher Rene Ritchie tweeted that Apple confirmed all four OSes have been patched against the threat. In a separate piece, the site noted that Apple’s AirPort base stations have also been patched against KRACK. The flaw, called Key Reinstallation attack (KRACK) takes advantage of a flaw in the WPA2 standard that lets an attacker decrypt the data flowing through the wireless network. As noted in TMO’s Daily Observations on Monday, Aruba and Ubiquiti enterprise servers have also been patched. TMO‘s Dave Hamilton explained in that episode how router makers are very motivated to get this issue patched, and that firmware updates are in the works at most major manufacturers.

Related

Check It Out: Apple Already Patched KRACK Hack in iOS, tvOS, watchOS, macOS