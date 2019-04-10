Baseball Training and Lifestyle Network Comes to Apple TV

Stick & Ball TV announced today the launch of a baseball training and lifestyle network that will be coming to the Apple TV through its iOS app. It will have live and on-demand instructional videos and original content designed for players of all ages, as well as coaches. Stick & Ball TV’s CEO Jeremy Harrell said: “The response from coaches, players and industry partners has been overwhelming. Our coaches and partners recognize the passion we possess and see the potential of our streaming platform. They want to join forces to do something that has a long-term, positive impact on the game we love.” The app is free to download and you can get a free 30-day free trial. After that, premium subscriptions will start at US$9.99/month or US$99/year. You can use the code LAUNCH20 to save 20% on an annual subscription, which is valid until April 25.

