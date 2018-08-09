Turns out Blue Light Can Accelerate Blindness

I’ve got some good news and some bad news for you. Let’s start with the bad news: blue light (such as light from our devices) can accelerate macular degeneration in our eyes, something that can cause blindness over time. The good news, or at least better news, is that a group of scientists have discovered how that process works. They told The Guardian UK, “Our experiments explain how this happens, and we hope this leads to therapies that slow macular degeneration, such as a new kind of eye drop.” To me, this emphasizes the importance of shifting our displays red at night. I use the f.lux app on my Mac, and Apple has a similar feature baked into iOS. In addition to theoretically helping me sleep, seems it could be good for my eyes, too. There are more details about the scientists’ experiments in the full article, and it’s an interesting read.

