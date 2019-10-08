Eve for HomeKit Updates for iOS 13

Eve is a smart home company that builds products that work with Apple’s HomeKit. The company recently updated its app to version 4.0 for iOS 13. It adds dark mode, easier access to your favorite views, and other refinements.

Eve works with all HomeKit-enabled accessories. See your home at a glance. Customize your ecosystem down to the finest detail. Activate scenes in a snap. And easily create automations using timers and rules. With Eve, you’re at the forefront of connected home control – and guided – every step of the way.

App Store: Eve for HomeKit – Free