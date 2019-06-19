Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Launches July 21

Niantic announced that its upcoming augmented reality game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, will launch this Friday, July 21. In a press conference outside Universal Studio’s Wizarding World in Florida, Niantic said it would hold Wizards Unite events similar to its Pokémon GO Fests. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is set in J.K. Rowling’s fictional universe where players help protect the wizarding world from exposure to muggles. Players will use their smartphones to capture magical creatures running loose, hunt potion ingredients, and use portkeys to travel to popular locations in the wizarding world.