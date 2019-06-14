Video Shows Apple’s Look Around is Much Smoother than Google Maps Street View

Apple revealed that there would be a new Look Around feature in Apple Maps at iOS 13. It is similar to Street View in Google Maps. However, a new video posted on Twitter by WordPress developer Reüel van der Steege shows that Apple may have beaten its rival. Look Around seems to be much smoother.

  1. archimedes

    So when did Apple start driving creepy cars with cameras around like Google so they could take pictures of your house?

