Moment Selfie Drone: Amazing 4K Aerial Photography

A new drone has recently launched its Indiegogo campaign, and I managed to get my hands on one. I’ll have a full review of it later. Simply put, this is one of the coolest selfie drones I’ve found. The Moment Selfie Drone truly is a terrific 4K aerial photographer. You heard right — this drone records 4K video. It offers automatic takeoff and landing, and automatic hovering at a specific altitude. You control the Moment with your smartphone. The drone even has a GPS receiver embedded within it. That means if you set it up right, you can enjoy one-touch return to home and land. The app is quite easy to use, and the video it captures is amazing. The follow-me feature works well, and the drone is powerful enough to handle a bit of wind. Check out the video I recorded with Moment (and then edited with Enlight Videoleap).

