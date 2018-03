Rich Smith, at The Motley Fool, is enthusiastic about a new book by Dr. Ethan Siegel, a Lewis & Clark College astrophysics professor, called Treknology. In that book, Dr SIegel describes some Star Trek technologies that we could see in our lifetime. Namely, transparent aluminum (oxynitride), deflector shields and tractor beams. The book is cool and author Smith’s essay about it is also cool.

Check It Out: Three Star Trek Technologies That May Soon Be Within Reach