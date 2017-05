LEGO and Star Wars go together like, well, LEGO and Star Wars. So of course we’re seeing plenty of LEGO recreations of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser trailer. My favorite so far comes from Workshop LEGO Animations, and it’s shot-for-shot spot on. Rolling LEGO oceans, LEGO Millennium Falcon and TIE Fighters, Rey, Finn, and Poe. I love it so much I want Disney to make all the Star Wars trailers with LEGO.

