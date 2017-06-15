5 More Videos Showing ARKit 1.5 in Action

AKRKit 1.5 demonstration videos

Developers are hard at work exploring ARKit 1.5 in the iOS 11.3 beta and more of their demo videos are showing up online. We found some more on YouTube highlighting vertical plane detection and object recognition for a more immersive augmented reality experience.

CES - DJI Osmo Mobile 2, a Handheld Video Stabilizers for Smartphones

CES – DJI, best known for drones, announced Osmo Mobile 2 this week at CES. It’s a handheld smartphone gimbal designed to stabilize your videos by keeping it level despite your movements. Or, as DJI put it, Osmo Mobile 2’s, “three-axis gimbal technology cancels out movement in three directions so your video stays steady even if your hands shake or wobble.” It has a built-in rechargeable 2600mAh battery for up to 15 hours of operation, with a charging time of 2 hours. The device is priced at US$129, and will be available exclusively for pre-order at Apple.com on January 23rd, 2018. It will be available more widely starting in early February.

CES – LG Booth OLED TV Video Tour

LAS VEGAS – Every year at CES I make it a point to pass through the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall at least once just to see the spectacle of new TVs on display. Each year, all the big manufacturers try to out-do one another (including renting booth space under dummy company names and expanding last-minute) just to create the most impressive display. This year, for me, LG’s OLED TV tunnel was a perfect entrance to the mayhem. Thankfully, I got there before the power went out, but that’s another story for another time. For now, just enjoy my tour through the LG tunnel.

Jonathan Morrison Perfect iMac Pro Setup

Jonathan Morrison was lucky enough to get an early hands-on experience with Apple’s new iMac Pro, and he thinks it looks pretty awesome. He tricked out the new model with a cool desk and speakers, and made what he calls the perfect iMac Pro setup. It does look pretty awesome, and he’s already hard at work on some serious video editing. Check out his video showing the dream iMac Pro setup.

Go Behind the Scenes with Apple's iPhone Pre-order War Room

What exactly is involved with making iPhone and Apple Watch pre-orders happen, and then getting those deliveries out to customers? Buzzfeed got to go behind the scenes to see what it takes for Apple and UPS to get and process orders, and then get the packages into people’s hands. It’s an interesting video and worth checking out.

Guardians' Inferno Music Video: Just Shut Up and Dance

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is out on Blu-ray, DVD, and of course the iTunes Store so we know exactly how everyone will be spending their weekend. Yep, dancing to the unabashedly 70s disco Guardians’ Inferno video. The movie’s main actors are all in the video backing up David Hasselhoff and it’s a flat-out fun three and a half minute escape from the end of the work week. And remember, we are Groot.

A-ha's Take On Me Recreated with ARKit is Frakking Awesome

Loads of cool videos showing how compelling iOS 11’s ARKit is are popping up and the latest comes from Trixi Studios. They recreated the hand sketched style from the 1980’s A-ha “Take On Me” music video, but instead of working with a series of drawings they let ARKit do the heavy lifting. The result is a real-time version of the video you can walk through and watch as other people switch from themselves into drawings. It’s yet another example of the huge potential in ARKit.

Here's the Most Detailed Look at the iPhone 8 So Far

Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as @OnLeaks on Twitter, put together a fantastic video showing what looks like the best iPhone 8 mockup so far. The video has loads of details ands shows exactly how the glass front and back fit into the phone’s frame and even lets us see exactly where the SIM tray sits. The model is reportedly made from the 3D CAD files in the factory that’s building the iPhone 8 and was made using CNC machining. The end result is an iPhone that looks so real you expect to see alerts pop up on the screen. It’s four minutes of iPhone 8 awesomeness.