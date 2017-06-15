Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple ending iTunes LP, plus they have something to say about the growing trend of recording and watching video on your smartphones in portrait mode.
Watching Video on iPhone: You're Holding it Wrong
David Pogue has made an interesting observation about how millennials are watching videos on their smartphones.
5 More Videos Showing ARKit 1.5 in Action
Developers are hard at work exploring ARKit 1.5 in the iOS 11.3 beta and more of their demo videos are showing up online. We found some more on YouTube highlighting vertical plane detection and object recognition for a more immersive augmented reality experience.
ARKit 1.5 Demos Showing Up Online
iOS 11.3 developer beta has been out for a few days and we’re seeing some ARKit 1.5 examples showing up on YouTube and Twitter.
CES - DJI Osmo Mobile 2, a Handheld Video Stabilizers for Smartphones
CES – DJI, best known for drones, announced Osmo Mobile 2 this week at CES. It’s a handheld smartphone gimbal designed to stabilize your videos by keeping it level despite your movements. Or, as DJI put it, Osmo Mobile 2’s, “three-axis gimbal technology cancels out movement in three directions so your video stays steady even if your hands shake or wobble.” It has a built-in rechargeable 2600mAh battery for up to 15 hours of operation, with a charging time of 2 hours. The device is priced at US$129, and will be available exclusively for pre-order at Apple.com on January 23rd, 2018. It will be available more widely starting in early February.
CES – LG Booth OLED TV Video Tour
LAS VEGAS – Every year at CES I make it a point to pass through the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall at least once just to see the spectacle of new TVs on display. Each year, all the big manufacturers try to out-do one another (including renting booth space under dummy company names and expanding last-minute) just to create the most impressive display. This year, for me, LG’s OLED TV tunnel was a perfect entrance to the mayhem. Thankfully, I got there before the power went out, but that’s another story for another time. For now, just enjoy my tour through the LG tunnel.
Final Cut Pro 10.4 Gets 360 VR, HDR Support, More
Apple released Final Cut Pro 10.4 on Thursday with 360° VR video editing support, High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, HEIF and HEVC support, and more.
Jonathan Morrison Perfect iMac Pro Setup
Jonathan Morrison was lucky enough to get an early hands-on experience with Apple’s new iMac Pro, and he thinks it looks pretty awesome. He tricked out the new model with a cool desk and speakers, and made what he calls the perfect iMac Pro setup. It does look pretty awesome, and he’s already hard at work on some serious video editing. Check out his video showing the dream iMac Pro setup.
How to Disable Autoplay Videos in Google Chrome
Apple made it easy to block videos that autoplay on websites in Safari on macOS High Sierra and you can do the same in Google Chrome, too.
Terminal Tinkering: Say Hello to TMO's New Podcast for Tech Enthusiasts
Say hello to Terminal Tinkering, TMO’s brand new podcast where you can learn all about going under the hood with your tech gear to make your own smart home devices, build a Hackintosh, and more.
Go Behind the Scenes with Apple's iPhone Pre-order War Room
What exactly is involved with making iPhone and Apple Watch pre-orders happen, and then getting those deliveries out to customers? Buzzfeed got to go behind the scenes to see what it takes for Apple and UPS to get and process orders, and then get the packages into people’s hands. It’s an interesting video and worth checking out.
Apple Releases iTunes 12.7, Removes iOS App Backups
Apple rolled out iTunes 12.7 on Tuesday with support for iOS 11, but it also does away with a couple features many users rely on.
Leaked iPhone 8 Videos, Apple Pay's Potential Decline - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-14
Adam Christianson from The Maccast and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to offer their take on supposed leaked videos showing the back casing from the iPhone 8, plus they talk about issues with Apple Pay at retailers.
Leaked Videos Show iPhone 8 Back Panels on Foxconn's Production Line
Starting off the week—or the day—with another iPhone 8 leak is pretty much the standard routine, and the latest comes in the form of a couple videos claiming to show the Foxconn production line where the new phones are being assembled.
Guardians' Inferno Music Video: Just Shut Up and Dance
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is out on Blu-ray, DVD, and of course the iTunes Store so we know exactly how everyone will be spending their weekend. Yep, dancing to the unabashedly 70s disco Guardians’ Inferno video. The movie’s main actors are all in the video backing up David Hasselhoff and it’s a flat-out fun three and a half minute escape from the end of the work week. And remember, we are Groot.
Red Raven Camera Kit Comes Exclusively to Apple Store
Pro video camera maker Red must be pretty confident about the Apple Store because that’s the only place you can get the new Red Raven Camera Kit package.
A-ha's Take On Me Recreated with ARKit is Frakking Awesome
Loads of cool videos showing how compelling iOS 11’s ARKit is are popping up and the latest comes from Trixi Studios. They recreated the hand sketched style from the 1980’s A-ha “Take On Me” music video, but instead of working with a series of drawings they let ARKit do the heavy lifting. The result is a real-time version of the video you can walk through and watch as other people switch from themselves into drawings. It’s yet another example of the huge potential in ARKit.
Tech Simulating Real People, Bringing C++ Back to the Mac - TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-12
Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the implications of technology that can realistically simulate actual people speaking, plus John explains why you might want to code in C++ on your Mac.
Here's the Most Detailed Look at the iPhone 8 So Far
Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as @OnLeaks on Twitter, put together a fantastic video showing what looks like the best iPhone 8 mockup so far. The video has loads of details ands shows exactly how the glass front and back fit into the phone’s frame and even lets us see exactly where the SIM tray sits. The model is reportedly made from the 3D CAD files in the factory that’s building the iPhone 8 and was made using CNC machining. The end result is an iPhone that looks so real you expect to see alerts pop up on the screen. It’s four minutes of iPhone 8 awesomeness.
HyperSlow for iPad Brings Slow Motion Control to HyperDeck
HyperSlow for iOS makes it easy to control slow motion video from HyperDeck products for internet streaming.