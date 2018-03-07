Goodbye iTunes LP, WTF Portrait Videos – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-07

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple ending iTunes LP, plus they have something to say about the growing trend of recording and watching video on your smartphones in portrait mode.

TDO 2018-03-07: Goodbye iTunes LP

1:46 PM Mar. 7th, 2018 | 00:23:54 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

2 Comments Add a comment

  1. GraphicMac

    Recording/watching video in portrait mode is not a trend. It has always been the case. The reason is simple, NOBODY wants to turn their phone when watching content on their phone. Some social media apps (where most of this content is viewed) don’t even offer a landscape mode.

