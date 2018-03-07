Goodbye iTunes LP, WTF Portrait Videos – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-07

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple ending iTunes LP, plus they have something to say about the growing trend of recording and watching video on your smartphones in portrait mode.

TDO 2018-03-07: Goodbye iTunes LP Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple ending iTunes LP, plus they have something to say about the growing trend of recording and watching video on your smartphones in portrait mode.