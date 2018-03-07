Paper Airplanes, Creepy Movie App Tracking, Voice Assistant Wars – ACM 452

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet geek out on paper airplanes, or more properly, powered paper airplanes! They also talk about MoviePass location tracking and the voice assistant wars (spoiler, not all home voice assistants are equal).

Paper Airplanes, Creepy Movie App, AI Wars - ACM 452 In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet geek out on paper airplanes, or more properly, powered paper airplanes! They also talk about MoviePass location tracking and the voice assistant wars (spoiler, not all home voice assistants are equal).