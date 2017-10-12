Why Must Qi's Light Shine So Brightly? – Mac Geek Gab 699

Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don’t worry, there’s a solution that doesn’t (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!

Apple TV, NRA, and Content Blocking, Dumping iTunes, USB-C Mistake, Shoe Tech - Pop.0 Ep.31

In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple TV, the NRA, and the idea of content blocking. They also talk about whether Apple might dump iTunes, and if so, when? John offers his thoughts on how the USB-C standards design was a mistake. They also offer a couple of show picks, and it’s all about shoe tech. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

How to Control iTunes on Your Mac from Your Apple Watch

Adding Custom Ringtones to your iPhone Using iTunes 12.7

Controlling your Mac’s iTunes playback from your Apple Watch is incredibly easy, but you’ve gotta set it up first! In today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to walk you through the process, which we don’t suggest using to annoy your housemates by switching music from afar. (Just kidding—we totally suggest doing that.)

How to Use "Skip When Shuffling" to Exclude Songs

If you’re annoyed by Christmas music or spoken-word tracks when you’re shuffling through the music library on your iPhone, then this tip’ll make you happy! With the magic of iCloud Music Library, you can select which songs you don’t want to hear under iTunes on your Mac and have the changes sync to your iOS devices.

Ebay/PayPal Have $100 iTunes Cards for $85 - 15% Off

Ebay and PayPal have iTunes gift card discounted, just in time for Christmas. Currently, the company is offering a $100 iTunes gift card discounted to $85, a 15% discount. These are digital codes delivered in email, usually within a couple of hours. They’re good at the iTunes Store, iBooks, and the App Store. And remember you can use these cards to pay for subscriptions at the same discount. That includes Apple Music and even third party subscriptions like Netflix, Spotify, and HBO, if they’re billed through the App Store. Once you load them up, Apple pays for discounts from your balance, first. [Update: this particular gift card was delivered in minutes. When I entered it, iTunes asked if I wanted to apply it to a one year subscription to Apple Music, an option I haven’t noticed before. With one year subscriptions discounted to $99, my discounted iTunes card means I added a full year of Apple Music for $85.]

Apple Music Channels the Trippy for 'Anthem' Commercial

Apple Music has a new promo video out, and I love it. It’s called Apple Music Anthem, and it channels what can only be described as the trippy. What’s even better is that all of the imagery is being taken from rock and pop videos, album covers, and iconic imagery from past and present. And all of that imagery is being repurposed in very different ways. Take Sia’s half white, half black wig. It’s there, but it’s on the iTunes to 1/8-notes icon. Drake’s now-iconic dance is in the video, too, but it’s been composited with the iTunes logo, too. In fact, it’s that logo that’s the unifying feature of the spot, and it’s very reminiscent of the sort of thing MTV did in its heyday. In any event, I love this spot.

iTunes App Syncing is Back (Kinda)

Use iTunes to manage iOS apps again!

Last month, Dr. Mac told you that once you upgraded to iTunes 12.7, you would only be able to buy and manage iOS apps on your iOS devices, with no way to manipulate them with your Mac or PC anymore. That may not be the case anymore…