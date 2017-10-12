Apple Configurator 2 lets you deploy iPads, iPhones, iPod touch, and Apple TVs in your school or business.
PSA: Treasury Dept. Issues Alert for Scams Demanding iTunes Cards for 'Back Taxes'
While many reading this article might think no one could fall for that, the Treasury Department reported more than $54 million has already been lost to the scam.
Why Must Qi's Light Shine So Brightly? – Mac Geek Gab 699
Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don’t worry, there’s a solution that doesn’t (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!
Apple TV, NRA, and Content Blocking, Dumping iTunes, USB-C Mistake, Shoe Tech - Pop.0 Ep.31
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple TV, the NRA, and the idea of content blocking. They also talk about whether Apple might dump iTunes, and if so, when? John offers his thoughts on how the USB-C standards design was a mistake. They also offer a couple of show picks, and it’s all about shoe tech. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Apple Sponsors 2018 UK BRIT Music Awards
There a dedication section in iTunes and Apple Music.
How to Control iTunes on Your Mac from Your Apple Watch
Controlling your Mac’s iTunes playback from your Apple Watch is incredibly easy, but you’ve gotta set it up first! In today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to walk you through the process, which we don’t suggest using to annoy your housemates by switching music from afar. (Just kidding—we totally suggest doing that.)
There is a Workaround to Control HomePod EQ Settings
This is for iTunes and the iOS Music app. If you use a third-party app like Spotify, check the app settings to see if it has its own EQ settings.
How to Use "Skip When Shuffling" to Exclude Songs
If you’re annoyed by Christmas music or spoken-word tracks when you’re shuffling through the music library on your iPhone, then this tip’ll make you happy! With the magic of iCloud Music Library, you can select which songs you don’t want to hear under iTunes on your Mac and have the changes sync to your iOS devices.
Apple Rolls Out Apple Music Analytics Tool for Musicians
Billboard reports that the tool will launch in the spring.
Ebay/PayPal Have $100 iTunes Cards for $85 - 15% Off
Ebay and PayPal have iTunes gift card discounted, just in time for Christmas. Currently, the company is offering a $100 iTunes gift card discounted to $85, a 15% discount. These are digital codes delivered in email, usually within a couple of hours. They’re good at the iTunes Store, iBooks, and the App Store. And remember you can use these cards to pay for subscriptions at the same discount. That includes Apple Music and even third party subscriptions like Netflix, Spotify, and HBO, if they’re billed through the App Store. Once you load them up, Apple pays for discounts from your balance, first. [Update: this particular gift card was delivered in minutes. When I entered it, iTunes asked if I wanted to apply it to a one year subscription to Apple Music, an option I haven’t noticed before. With one year subscriptions discounted to $99, my discounted iTunes card means I added a full year of Apple Music for $85.]
New iMac Pro Launches a New Wave of Macs
The new iMac Pro from Apple signals a new approach to thinking about the Mac lineup.
Apple Plans Holiday Shutdown of iTunes Connect December 23-27
Apple announced Tuesday a holiday shutdown of iTunes Connect, the portal for the App Store, iTunes, and iBooks.
How to Use iMazing to Manage Apps
Jeff Butts takes you on a tour through the new feature, showing how efficient and effective iMazing has become at app management.
iOS 11: How to Install the iPhone X Ringtone on Your iPhone
Note that this only works for ringtone files with the M4R extension.
Apple Music Channels the Trippy for 'Anthem' Commercial
Apple Music has a new promo video out, and I love it. It’s called Apple Music Anthem, and it channels what can only be described as the trippy. What’s even better is that all of the imagery is being taken from rock and pop videos, album covers, and iconic imagery from past and present. And all of that imagery is being repurposed in very different ways. Take Sia’s half white, half black wig. It’s there, but it’s on the iTunes to 1/8-notes icon. Drake’s now-iconic dance is in the video, too, but it’s been composited with the iTunes logo, too. In fact, it’s that logo that’s the unifying feature of the spot, and it’s very reminiscent of the sort of thing MTV did in its heyday. In any event, I love this spot.
iTunes App Syncing is Back (Kinda)
Last month, Dr. Mac told you that once you upgraded to iTunes 12.7, you would only be able to buy and manage iOS apps on your iOS devices, with no way to manipulate them with your Mac or PC anymore. That may not be the case anymore…
Here's How to Convert Your Blu-ray or DVD Movies to iTunes the Right Way
This quick tip can save you either dozens of hours of computer processing time, or hundreds of dollars in buying digital copies of your favorite films.
7 Ways to Watch Your Movies Anywhere Collection
Movies Anywhere is unifying our digital movie purchases from iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, and Vudu. Read on to see a few ways you can watch your newly combined movie library.
iPhone Stylus, Disney's Movies Anywhere - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-13
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the possibility of an iPhone Apple Pencil, plus they look at Disney’s new Movies Anywhere service.
Movies Anywhere Lets You Watch Your Movies on Any Platform, Including iTunes
The service acts as a central clearing house allowing users to buy (or who bought in the past) a movie from one retailer to watch it on any of the other participating platforms.