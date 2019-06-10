Migrating iTunes, Upgrading Macs, and a Quick Tip from Craig Federighi – Mac Geek Gab 765

It’s true, Craig Federighi let loose a perfect little Quick Tip last week at WWDC, did you catch it? Your two geeks did, and they’re here to share it with you. In addition to some more Quick Tips from other listeners, this episode is chock full of answers to your great questions on topics like preparing your iTunes library for Catalina, upgrading to a new Mac, and much, much more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 765: Migrating iTunes, Upgrading Macs, and a Quick Tip from Craig Federighi!

7:30 AM Jun. 10th, 2019 | 01:34:09

Sponsors

SPONSOR: eero, the mesh Wi-Fi system that both John and Dave currently use. Visit eero.com, select overnight shipping at checkout, then enter promo code MGG to make it free!

SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software is now back in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com.

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. WordPress, OpenVPN, WireGuard, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive server, Minecraft, Team Fortress 2, and more! Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »

The Mac Observer's WWDC 2019 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • Smile
  • Bombich / Carbon Copy Cloner
  • SaneBox
  • Direct Mail for Mac

One Comment Add a comment

  1. Dave Hamilton

    brianmonroe — related to the Homekit-Enabled Router discussion as part of our “How Secure is HomeKit” chapter, seems I’m not the only one who interpreted Apple’s message of Secure Video as separate from the Routers, and that the routers would (in some way) be firewalling these accessories: https://www.cnet.com/news/apple-homekit-security-features-come-routers-cameras-wwdc-2019/

    Obviously we need more clarity from Apple, and I’ve reached out for exactly that.

    Forum reply »
