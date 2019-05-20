Protecting Your Mac and Router, New Handy Shortcuts, & Troubleshooting System Lags – Mac Geek Gab 762

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

First things first: make sure your Mac’s XProtect database is regularly updated. With that out of the way, we can have some fun learning some handy new keyboard shortcuts, new ways to filter Mail on your iPhone and iPad, some tricks for truly securing your router, and a discussion about guest networks, just to name a few topics included in this week’s episode. Press play, and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Mac Geek Gab 762 Episode logo with text Protecting Your Mac
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 762: Protecting Your Mac and Router, New Handy Shortcuts, & Troubleshooting System Lags

7:30 AM May. 20th, 2019 | 01:28:01

First things first: make sure your Mac’s XProtect database is regularly updated. With that out of the way, we can have some fun learning some handy new keyboard shortcuts, new ways to filter Mail on your iPhone and iPad, some tricks for truly securing your...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Malwarebytes for Mac – Malwarebytes detects and removes viruses, ransomware, and other malware so you are protected and your machine keeps running silky smooth.

SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software is now back in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account