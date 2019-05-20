First things first: make sure your Mac’s XProtect database is regularly updated. With that out of the way, we can have some fun learning some handy new keyboard shortcuts, new ways to filter Mail on your iPhone and iPad, some tricks for truly securing your router, and a discussion about guest networks, just to name a few topics included in this week’s episode. Press play, and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 762: Protecting Your Mac and Router, New Handy Shortcuts, & Troubleshooting System Lags
First things first: make sure your Mac's XProtect database is regularly updated. With that out of the way, we can have some fun learning some handy new keyboard shortcuts, new ways to filter Mail on your iPhone and iPad, some tricks for truly securing your router, and a discussion about guest networks, just to name a few topics included in this week's episode.
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 762 for Monday, May 20, 2019
- 00:01:39 Bill-761-Keep XProtect Up-to-date
- 00:04:22 Peter-QT-Fn+Left Arrow to scroll to the top (Fn+Right arrow to the end)
- 00:05:40 Robin-QT-Tab and Space
- 00:07:26 Donna-QT-Filter iPhone Mail by Unread
- 00:08:34 Alan567-Command-Up-Arrow in Finder
- 00:09:46 Find 32-bit apps
- 00:12:07 New Firmware Update
- 00:13:25 When Troubleshooting and Instructing, “Then” Matters!
- 00:15:01 Dmitry-Router security exercise
- 00:20:39 Ken-Is a guest network safe?
- 00:24:03 Jeff-Do I need Cleaning Software?
- 00:29:27 Gilles-761-Codebook Password Manager
- 00:31:20 RememBear from the TunnelBear
- 00:32:23 Greg-Troubleshooting System Lags
- 00:38:10 Troubleshooting Keychains
- 00:43:45 Timmy-Business Contacts app for Mac and iOS
- 00:49:13 MGG Weekly Newsletter
- 00:49:56 This Week’s MGG Premium Supporters:
- Bob from Québec, Timmothy from Tennessee, Frank from Tonbridge, Jeff from New Haven, Jim from San Jose, John from Pennsylvania, Santiago from Florida, Barry from Everywhere, John from North Carolina, Bill from Florida, Bruce from Mississippi, Daniel from Pennsylvania, Rick from Mississippi, Harvey from New York, John from Fredericton.
- 00:51:35 Jeff-GC-Finding Duplicate Mail Messages
- 00:53:09 MGGF-AndyWinter-Managing Mail Badges
- 00:57:27 Jeff-redux-TidyUp will find Mail Duplicates!
- 00:58:16 MGGF-TACaddick-Genius Results can’t be Updated
- 00:59:54 Jeff-DIY AirPlay 2 HomePod
- 01:03:18 Chris-GC-Immediate Camera Sync to Cloud
- 01:07:26 Marty-759-Use Home-Assistant, Hubitat, Browser Fairy
- SmartThings Hub vs. Cloud
- Eve Home
- Sonos on Google Assistant
