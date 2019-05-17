Marzipan, iMessage’s Social Media Play, WWDC Spoilers, with Andrew Orr – ACM 512

Will Marzipan be locked to the Mac App Store, and what effect will it have on the Mac experience? Bryan Chaffin is joined by Andrew Orr to discuss this, as well as the idea that iMessage is slowly backing its way to being Apple’s first successful social media play. They cap the show with a look at recent WWDC spoilers.
Marzipan, iMessage Social Media, WWDC Spoilers, w/Andrew Orr - ACM 512
Will Marzipan be locked to the Mac App Store, and what effect will it have on the Mac experience? Bryan Chaffin is joined by Andrew Orr to discuss this, as well as the idea that iMessage is slowly backing its way to being Apple’s first...
Sponsors
Keeps. Losing Hair sucks. Keeps can help. Receive your first month of treatment for free at Keeps.com/acm. Hair today. Hair tomorrow.
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Will Marzipan Apps Be Locked to the Mac App Store?
- Bloomberg WWDC Leak Highlights: Updated Maps, Health, Apple Watch Audio Books, Reminders, More
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells