Marzipan, iMessage’s Social Media Play, WWDC Spoilers, with Andrew Orr – ACM 512

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Will Marzipan be locked to the Mac App Store, and what effect will it have on the Mac experience? Bryan Chaffin is joined by Andrew Orr to discuss this, as well as the idea that iMessage is slowly backing its way to being Apple’s first successful social media play. They cap the show with a look at recent WWDC spoilers.

Marzipan, iMessage Social Media, WWDC Spoilers, w/Andrew Orr - ACM 512

6:19 PM May. 17th, 2019 | 00:59:09

Sources referenced in this episode:

