This week your two favorite geeks tackle your questions about USB disconnects, “no Internet connection” reports, creating short video clips from long segments, and when (and whether!) to buy new or look for refurb/used. Listen as John and Dave talk you through all of this and much, much more. Press play, download, and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 760: New vs. Used/Refurb, USB Disconnects, Notifications, and Ethernet Locations
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 760 for Monday, May 6, 2019
- 00:01:33 MGG Weekly Newsletter
- 00:05:41 Resubscribe to the MGG Calendar
- 00:07:26 DLH Presenting at MLMUG on Saturday May, 11th
- 00:07:57 Neal-USB Drives Reporting Dismounts
- 00:13:30 Phil-Why does it say “No Internet Connection”?
- 00:20:24 Dennis-Using old AirPort Express to Share Printer
- 00:29:06 Paul-When do you buy new vs. used/refurb?
- 00:34:58 Scott-Which apps to replace Aperture?
- 00:45:37 Jim-Using Dual SIM to Travel the World
- 01:03:05 Barbara-Creating Video Clips from One Long Video
- 01:07:18 Tim-759-Sectigo’s Change to Comodo’s S/MIME Certificates
- 01:12:03 Jon-757-Hold Power First on new Portables
- 01:14:49 Todd-iStat Menus for Magic Mouse Battery Notifications
- 01:16:21 Bill-Favorite Mailbox Notifications on iOS
- 01:17:18 Michael-758-1Password Can Sync in Background
- 01:20:49 Glen-758-Wire to the ceiling!
- 01:21:42 Rob-758-Wire the doorbell
- 01:22:56 Chris-756-Use Password Managers with Remote App
- 01:24:30 Bob-757-Startup Chime dead at 32
- 01:25:56 MGG 760 Outtro
