This week your two favorite geeks tackle your questions about USB disconnects, “no Internet connection” reports, creating short video clips from long segments, and when (and whether!) to buy new or look for refurb/used. Listen as John and Dave talk you through all of this and much, much more. Press play, download, and enjoy learning at least five new things!

