Apple’s HomePod video ad focuses on the old, tried and true. Takes few risks and is predictable. What happened?
The Path Siri is Taking Towards Human Intelligence. Or Not
Computers are good a generating speech, parsing human speech and minimally translating text. But when will it feel like there’s genuine, human intelligence on the computer’s part?
HomePod Will Soon Be Obsolete as Companion Robots Become Popular
Just what exactly is an intelligent speaker? It’s a companion robot that just sits, without mobility. Who wants that?
YouTube TV on Apple TV, a Cord-Cutter's Dream
YouTube TV is a good-looking, national, nicely priced TV subscription service, with only a few minor limitations. And now the app is available for Apple TV. John investigates.
The Fight For Net Neutrality Accelerates, Invokes New Tactics
The recent FCC ruling that undermines the concept of net neutrality isn’t the final say as new political and tactical countermeasures gain momentum.
Here's What's Coming in The Next Version of macOS
June’s WWDC is not far away, so it’s not too early to start talking about what Apple may have in store for the next version of macOS.
Here's How to Diagnose Apple's New HomePod
Opinions are going to be all over the map regarding Apple’s new HomePod. Here’s what to look for.
Apple's Approach to Education Only Goes So Far
There are some fundamental issues related to education in an environment immersed in social media. What can Apple do better?
Alexa Mania at CES Has Observers Questioning Apple's Approach
In post-CES analysis, a theme has emerged. Is Apple losing consumer presence of mind in consumer electronics, or is it all just a mirage?
Meltdown and Spectre Flaws — What They Are and What to Do
The hot topic this week has been the CPU architecture flaws called Meltdown and Spectre. What are they, and what should users do?
New iMac Pro Launches a New Wave of Macs
The new iMac Pro from Apple signals a new approach to thinking about the Mac lineup.
Apple's iPad Marketing Beats a Dead Horse and Confuses Customers
Apple makes a big fuss about the iPad being the future, but the facts don’t bear that out. Yet. Apple Marketing is beating a dead horse for the sake of a cute gotcha.
Lest We Forget, Apple's Jony Ive Has Changed Our Lives
There have been many articles about Apple’s Chief Design Officer, Jony Ive, but few remind us of his pervasive impact in our daily lives.
Apple vs. the Competition: The Art of Corporate Decision Making
If there’s a theme to this week’s Particle Debris, it’s how some companies are struggling with technology decisions while others, like Apple, seem to have smooth sailing.
With iPhone X Shipping, the Competition Can Just Throw in the Towel
From every quarter, details are emerging about the amazing nature of the iPhone X.
If You Thought You Could Skip (or Dismiss) the iPhone X, Think Again
As details emerge about the design and better than expected availability of the iPhone X, it’s clear that Apple has produced a spectacular winner.
A New, Unforeseen Threat to Apple Appears
It used to be that in a fairly low-noise tech community, Apple’s quality products were greatly appreciated. That tradition seems under attack by new social forces.
Apple is Solving its Entertainment Business Problems on Multiple Fronts
Apple has had rough going in the past with an obsolete Apple TV and less than stellar relationships with the studios. That’s about to change.
The Blame Game: When Customers Obsess Over an Apple iPhone
It’s well known that many Apple customers spend too much time with their iPhones, and some would make that Apple’s fault.
Roku Beats Up on Apple TV 4K and Loves it. Here's How
Roku is the market leader in set-top streaming boxes, and the company finds ways to continue beating up on Apple.