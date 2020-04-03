Amidst COVID-19, Disney+ Soars. Apple TV+ Not So Much

The Particle Debris article of the week is from Decider.

Now one might be properly suspicious of a title like that. Not to mention the coy invocation of Betteridge’s law. But the author actually makes good arguments and backs them up with inside sources as well as lots of data from Google Trends in the form of impactful charts.

In other words, this look at Google Trends implies that Apple TV+ has never quite had the brand resonance as either Netflix or Disney.

After looking at specific show performance, post The Morning Show, the data is depressing…

In other words, the decay is real. After it [The Morning Show. ] ended, though, it [viewership] dropped off a cliff. Worse, the new shows aren’t launching nearly as well as the initial batch…

There is a further, brutal comparison against The Mandalorian. All in all, this article paints a picture of a failure of imagination in the conceptual design of Apple TV+ shows after the initial rollouts of The Morning Show. and Dickinson.

I have noticed this myself. There is a certain spark missing from the follow-on shows that fails to ignite the imagination and drive one into habitual viewing. The data presented proves this. What shall Apple do now amidst a pause in production for some shows?

This analysis has to be of concern.

The Week’s News Debris

• ars technica reviews are essential reading. Here’s their review of the 2020 MBA: “MacBook Air 2020 review: The most boring Mac is among the best.” Unlike last week’s Particle Debris reference, this review goes much more into technical detail—which always delights me. You’ll love it too.

• The Verge writes: “Why Amazon Got Out Of The Apple App Store Tax, And Why Other Developers Won’t.” To wit:

Out of nowhere, buttons to buy or rent movies appeared in the Amazon Prime Video app. It’s difficult to express how strange this is …

Author Bohn goes on to brilliantly, bluntly dissect this decision by Apple.

Suddenly, that rule appears to apply to all developers except those who have the leverage to cut a special deal with Apple. That’s the most damning way of putting it and the truth is perhaps a bit more nuanced. But if you wanted to cast that nuance aside and rail against metaphorical smoke-filled rooms where giant companies cut deals that aren’t offered to anybody else, well, I wouldn’t argue with you too much.

This is a great read.

• iOS 13.4 has some lingering problems that are good to be aware of. Forbes, always alert to Apple snafus, lists them. “Apple iOS 13.4 Is Causing Serious iPhone Problems.” Apple needs to up its game with iOS; a lifeline for those under lockdown.

• “What Will The New iPhone Be Called? The Name Has Just Been Revealed.” Could be genius.

• Finally,

“Ahem. Replicator: Tea, Earl Grey, decaff.”

