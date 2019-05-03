The Death of Apple’s Magic Touch

Apple’s magic touch is legendary. But perspectives by different people vary. Sometimes a unique, idiosyncratic view is mostly wrong, but thought provoking. And it takes courage to write. This is one of those.

The Particle Debris article of the week is from Medium.

At the heart of the article is a giant paragraph of what’s not magical about many Apple products. (Just skip to that.) It will irritate you. It will provoke you. It will make you think.

My only question is this. How could the inspired author, Simon Helyar, neglect to mention iTunes? The most not magical app on the planet. Or the iOS home page UI? Or Apple’s Mac shipping schedule?

Maybe he just ran out of room. In any case, you have to admire his hutzpah.

Enjoy.

More Debris

• USA Today discusses how “U.S. border agents can seize your laptop or smartphone when you reenter the country after traveling abroad, and do so without a warrant. Privacy advocates think the practice violates your constitutional rights.” This is a thorny issue. See: “U.S. customs can seize your laptop or phone without a warrant. Advocates cry foul in court.”

• This next article is, in my view, and example of what happens when a technology writer doesn’t do any homework. Expectations run aground and bitter complaints ensue. Provided for your amusement: “Why I now hate my Apple Watch slightly less.” It’s reason #719 to stick with Apple technology experts.

• We all need good food. Vegetables. Many areas need more food. No human loves working in the hot sun. And so… robots to the rescue. “Robot farming startup Iron Ox has started selling its produce in California.” This is a Good Thing.

• Speaking of robots, ponder this. Amazon employs many thousands of human workers. And yet, we keep hearing about how robots will put manual laborers out of work. How to reconcile? Here’s what I found. “Amazon says fully automated shipping warehouses are at least a decade away.” Years, how they take so long and they go so fast. (Years: Beth Nielsen Chapman)

• Previously, our Charlotte Henry alluded to the Netflix announcement about studio quality audio. To add some additional context, here’s a nice follow-up. “What Netflix’s New High-Quality Audio Means for You.”

• Gordon Kelly at Forbes explores what he calls an intentional leak by Apple designed to whet our appetite for the iPhone 11 in September. “Apple New iPhone Plans Go Back To The Future.”

Picked up by patent sleuth PatentlyApple, Apple has published a detailed patent of how it will reintroduce a cutting-edge version of Touch ID into its iPhones. And it is fingerprint recognition, unlike anything we have seen before.

This is a very educational read. Check it out.

• Jason Cross at Macworld takes a look at: “How Apple TV Channels prices compare to native apps like HBO Now, Showtime, and CBS All Access.” Bookmark this page for updates to his very nice table of prices.

• Finally, William Gallagher ay AppleInsider shows us what’s good, band and ugly about Apple News+. “The truth about what’s actually good and bad about Apple News+.”

It’s been hugely hyped and roundly criticized, but after more than a month’s intensive use, Apple News+ has proved to have very specific good and bad features. Before you sign up, or before you cancel, here’s a true Pro/Con list for Apple News+.

Good stuff.

