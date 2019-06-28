The Unhappy Tale of How iTunes Went from Brilliance to Debacle

The Particle Debris article of the week is from William Gallagher at AppleInsider.

The app that made it so easy to play music on your Mac that it transformed the entire music industry is going away, but the legacy lives on. As Apple scraps the omnibus iTunes app and breaks it up into multiple parts, AppleInsider looks at what went so right—and then so wrong.

It just goes to show that even a smart, hip company like Apple can become mired in its own agenda. iTunes went from being an excellent personal music jukebox for those ho ripped their own CDs to an unfathomable money maker for Apple. And that’s when the notion that it should be retained as is became fixated. It got so bad, I had to write: “iTunes 12 is Apple’s Worst Software Ever, Should Be Withdrawn.”

Part of the problem was that iTunes boiled our collective frogs. We experienced users (kinda) got used to its craziness. But Apple likes to brag that a significant percentage of new Mac buyers are first-time Mac users. So why wasn’t that taken into account? Author Gallagher goes on to punctuate Apple’s stubborn fixation (or internal issues).

It’s just that both Apple and those of us who grew up alongside iTunes’s expansion, could so very easily fail to see what was obvious to newcomers. If you came in cold to iTunes in 2015, say, it was a phenomenally confusing app.

Only after howls of complaints from users and journalists did Apple think about fixing the problem, and even then, I surmise, only when Catalyst started to crystalize.

This is a fun, interesting read.

Soon it’ll be time to see if Apple has redeemed itself in Catalina. Initial signs are not encouraging. In Jason Snell’s look at the public beta, he notes:

As someone who uses iTunes every day to listen to music, I’m disappointed to report that some features I use have failed to make the transition to Music. The venerable Column Browser in the Songs view, which was once the primary way users interacted with iTunes, seems to be gone.

Apple may have some more work to do to before we can, once again, joyfully sing the praises of Apple’s Music app.

More News Debris

• I think just about everyone agrees that iPadOS is a great idea—and long overdue. Ben Sin at Forbes sizes it up. “Apple’s iPadOS Is A Game-Changing Software Update.”

• It’s a bit of a puzzle why Apple hasn’t provided a camera in the Apple Watch. Perhaps it’s because if a stranger points an iPhone at you in a certain way, you know you’re being photographed. But an Apple Watch could do the same thing much more surreptitiously, and Apple may have been sensitive to that. Or perhaps there just wasn’t enough room inside the watch. In any case, there maybe a camera coming in Series 5. “Apple Watch Series 5: Patent Images Show That There May Be a Camera Coming.”

• The impact of Jony Ive leaving Apple is hard to diagnose. His contribuions have been enormous. But Ben Lovejoy at 9too5Mac has a favorable take: “Jony Ive leaving won’t doom Apple, and may even be a positive.” And who knows, perhaps it’s time for the next generation. AppleInsider: “Who are Alan Dye and Evans Hankey, the design leads replacing Jony Ive?”

• TheConversation tells us how to detect deepfakes. “Detecting deepfakes by looking closely reveals a way to protect against them.” Nowadays, where you get your news really matters. Just any video won’t do. Apple is making its own notable contribution.

The streaming consolidation continues. The Los Angeles Times reports: “NBC is expected to take Netflix favorite ‘The Office’ to its new streaming service.” This will go on, and on, and on.

• Finally, here’s a heads up on a sneaky new malware. “OSX/CrescentCore: Mac malware designed to evade antivirus.” But you deleted Adobe Flash Player from your Mac years ago.

Right?

