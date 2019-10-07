macOS Catalina is Now Available for Apple Customers

macOS Catalina is now available to the public today bringing with it a lot of new features.

macOS Catalina

Here are some of the features available. You can download macOS Catalina by going to System Preferences > Software Update.

Apple Arcade

iTunes split into Podcasts, Music, TV

Sidecar lets you use your iPad as a second display or use it as an input device as a drawing tablet

Accessibility based on a grid system lets customers with disabilities control their Macs easier than ever before

Catalyst lets developers bring iOS apps to macOS

Screen Time lets people monitor their usage of apps and websites and set limits

And more

