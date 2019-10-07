macOS Catalina is Now Available for Apple Customers

Andrew Orr

Product News

macOS Catalina is now available to the public today bringing with it a lot of new features.

macOS Catalina

Here are some of the features available. You can download macOS Catalina by going to System Preferences > Software Update.

  • Apple Arcade
  • iTunes split into Podcasts, Music, TV
  • Sidecar lets you use your iPad as a second display or use it as an input device as a drawing tablet
  • Accessibility based on a grid system lets customers with disabilities control their Macs easier than ever before
  • Catalyst lets developers bring iOS apps to macOS
  • Screen Time lets people monitor their usage of apps and websites and set limits
  • And more

screenshot of macOS catalina

