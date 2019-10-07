Apple Services Bundle in Talks for Music and TV

Apple is reportedly in talks with record labels about creating an Apple services bundle for Apple Music and Apple TV+ for one flat fee (via Financial Times—paywall).

Apple Services Bundle

Some record labels are wary, worrying that a bundle would lead to lost revenue. Apple Music is US$9.99/month while Apple TV+ will be US$4.99/month. Since Apple works directly with its video producers it can afford to have a lower price for TV+. But music is entirely created by artists and Apple has to balance a good price for its customers against paying artists and record labels a fair amount.

We don’t know whether this bundle would include other services like News+, Arcade, AppleCare+, or iCloud storage.

