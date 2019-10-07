Roku Soundbar and Subwoofer Coming to Walmart

Roku plans to create low-cost versions of its Smart Roku Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer under Walmart’s onn brand. Each device will cost US$129 which is lower than the regular cost of US$180.

Roku Audio

Roku launched these devices in September to complement the company’s wireless speakers and TV. The Smart Soundbar supports Dolby Audio, Bluetooth streaming, and connects to a TV with HDMI-ARC and/or HDMI and Optical. For video it supports HD, 4K UHD, and HDR. Meanwhile the Wireless Subwoofer has a 10-inch driver with 150 peak watts of power.

Mark Ely, Vice President of Players and Whole Home Product Management at Roku:

Roku and Walmart have worked together for years to enhance the entertainment experience for millions of people who have purchased Roku TV models and Roku streaming players. Now, we’re looking forward to getting these new audio products on shelves to provide consumers with better sound for their TV experience at a great price.

The devices will be available “in the coming weeks” exclusively at Walmart. Or you can opt for the non-onn branded devices at Roku.com.