A Redditor announced that they. have archived the entire iTunes U catalog, and asks for help to upload some of the larger torrent files.

iTunes U Archive

iTunes U was a service from Apple where education institutions posted over 500,000 free courses on a wide range of subjects from schools and institutions such as Stanford, Yale, MIT, the New York Public Library and MoMA.

Then, in June 2020 Apple said iTunes U would be discontinued by the end of 2021. It will remain available to all existing customers through the 2020-2021 educational year.

Redditor u/kyndigs announced:

I have archived entire ITunesU, currently uploading see link for progress. [ITunes U – Archiveteam](https://wiki.archiveteam.org/index.php/ITunes_U) I am posting now to request some help uploading some of the larger torrents to Archive as they take ages alone, Harvard. If anyone wants help the magnets are below, I will request help again on some of the other large ones but for now I am going to upload these two first and during that upload will continue to upload the smaller institutions. Thanks. Harvard University – 570GB [https://archive.org/download/harvard\_university\_itunesu/harvard\_university.torrent](https://archive.org/download/harvard_university_itunesu/harvard_university.torrent) Liberty University – 750GB [https://archive.org/download/liberty\_university/liberty\_university.torrent](https://archive.org/download/liberty_university/liberty_university.torrent)

The person says the entire archive is just over 10 terabytes.