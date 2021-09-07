A Redditor announced that they. have archived the entire iTunes U catalog, and asks for help to upload some of the larger torrent files.
iTunes U Archive
iTunes U was a service from Apple where education institutions posted over 500,000 free courses on a wide range of subjects from schools and institutions such as Stanford, Yale, MIT, the New York Public Library and MoMA.
Then, in June 2020 Apple said iTunes U would be discontinued by the end of 2021. It will remain available to all existing customers through the 2020-2021 educational year.
Redditor u/kyndigs announced:
I have archived entire ITunesU, currently uploading see link for progress. [ITunes U – Archiveteam](https://wiki.archiveteam.org/index.php/ITunes_U)
I am posting now to request some help uploading some of the larger torrents to Archive as they take ages alone, Harvard.
If anyone wants help the magnets are below, I will request help again on some of the other large ones but for now I am going to upload these two first and during that upload will continue to upload the smaller institutions. Thanks.
Harvard University – 570GB
[https://archive.org/download/harvard\_university\_itunesu/harvard\_university.torrent](https://archive.org/download/harvard_university_itunesu/harvard_university.torrent)
Liberty University – 750GB
[https://archive.org/download/liberty\_university/liberty\_university.torrent](https://archive.org/download/liberty_university/liberty_university.torrent)
The person says the entire archive is just over 10 terabytes.