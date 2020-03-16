NBCUniversal Makes New Movies Available for Download

Amid the pandemic, states are shutting down certain businesses like movie theaters. To combat potential financial losses NBCUniversal is allowing new movies still in theaters to be downloaded in apps like iTunes (via Deadline).

Home Streaming

Movies can be downloaded as early as this Friday as at the suggested price of US$19.99 each. This offer will be available in all countries where the movies are in release. It includes new movies like The Hunt, The Invisible Man, Trolls World Tour, and Emma.

Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable. We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.

