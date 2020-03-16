02 Cellular Network Offering New UK Customers Six-Months Free Disney+

LONDON – Disney+ is heading over the UK next week. Cellular network 02 is offering new and upgrading customers six-months of the service, for free (via MacRumors).

Disney+ UK Launch Deals

The offer is available to those getting or upgrading a new phone, tablet, or SIM-only contract with the company. O2 said that existing customers who were not upgrading could get the service as an extra for the standard price of £5.99 per month. However, it would then give those customers £2 off their bill.

Disney+ is set to launch in the UK on Tuesday, March 24. If UK users by an annual subscription before that date, they get a £10 discount.