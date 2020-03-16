Apple Extends Device Return Period Over Store Closures

Apple published an FAQ that answers questions customers may have after Apple closed all retail stores due to the coronavirus.
Key Takeaways
- All Apple Stores outside of Greater China are closed through March 27.
- Stores will accept product returns up to 14 days after they reopen. Exclusions: Contracted iPhones (US, CA, JP, AU); Carrier financing (US only); Trade-in devices (value of device can be given in form of gift card).
- If your device is currently at an Apple Store for repair, you’ll be contacted with details. If it’s ready for pickup, you can collect your device on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. You can check the repair status with Apple Support.
- Appointments at a Genius Bar won’t be held before March 28. You can reschedule with Apple Support.
Further Reading
[Apple Closes Stores, Suspends TV+ Production, Due to COVID-19 Outbreak]
Leave a Reply