Samsung Ready to Invent Face ID, Animoji for Galaxy S9

Samsung Exynos 9 processor

Samsung just announced a new chip dubbed Exynos 9 Series 9810 for its upcoming smartphone models that sports what the company is calling “realistic face-tracking filters as well as stronger security when unlocking a device with one’s face.”

Samsung Delaying Galaxy S8 Launch Following Note 7 Fire Investigation

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in burning pile of money

Word leaked last week that Samsung’s official Galaxy Note 7 fire investigation would point to the device’s battery as the cause of the problem, and that’s exactly what the company said on Monday. Samsung also it’s delaying the launch of the Galaxy S8 smartphone as a result of its Note 7 investigation.

Apple Patent Blocks Smartphone Recording, and it's Creepy

Ray gun shooting an iPhone

Musicians and other live performers could have a new way to stop attendees from using their smartphones to record video, photos, and audio at events thanks to a new patent from Apple. The iPhone and iPad maker was awarded a patent this week for a system that remotely disables recording with infrared signals. The system could be used in other ways, too, like blocking recording in secure facilities, or by governments to prevent free speech.