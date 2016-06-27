Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple ending iTunes LP, plus they have something to say about the growing trend of recording and watching video on your smartphones in portrait mode.
AT&T 5G Coming to 12 Cities this Year
AT&T plans to start rolling out its 5G wireless network in 12 cities this year, starting with Dallas and Waco, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia.
CES - Spartan Radiation Blocking Boxers Help Guys Protect their Fragile Bits
LAS VEGAS – Guys who want to protect their important bits from smartphone radiation should check out the Spartan radiation-blocking boxers. Spartan shows their underpants to Jeff Gamet at CES 2018.
Samsung Ready to Invent Face ID, Animoji for Galaxy S9
Samsung just announced a new chip dubbed Exynos 9 Series 9810 for its upcoming smartphone models that sports what the company is calling “realistic face-tracking filters as well as stronger security when unlocking a device with one’s face.”
Canaccord Genuity Says Apple's Share of Smartphone Profits Dipped Due to Samsung Galaxy 8
Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley told clients that Apple’s share of the profits from the smartphone industry dipped to 64% during the June quarter.
Smartphones and Teenage Depression, Wireless Mesh Networks - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-04
Dave Hamilton, Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss a report claiming smartphones are responsible for increased teenage depression, plus Dave has some wireless mesh network tips.
EU Encryption Proposal, Colorado Bill Blocking Smartphone Sales to Kids - TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-19
The European Union seems to be taking a very different stance on digital encryption than the United States, so Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to shear their thoughts, plus they look at a proposed Colorado law blocking kids from buying smartphones.
Samsung Delaying Galaxy S8 Launch Following Note 7 Fire Investigation
Word leaked last week that Samsung’s official Galaxy Note 7 fire investigation would point to the device’s battery as the cause of the problem, and that’s exactly what the company said on Monday. Samsung also it’s delaying the launch of the Galaxy S8 smartphone as a result of its Note 7 investigation.
Apple Patent Blocks Smartphone Recording, and it's Creepy
Musicians and other live performers could have a new way to stop attendees from using their smartphones to record video, photos, and audio at events thanks to a new patent from Apple. The iPhone and iPad maker was awarded a patent this week for a system that remotely disables recording with infrared signals. The system could be used in other ways, too, like blocking recording in secure facilities, or by governments to prevent free speech.
Google Ready to Try Apple's Tactics with New Smartphone
Google is reportedly working on a new smartphone to take on Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s phone De jour. Unlike its Nexus line, where partner companies are making the phones, Google plans to take complete control over this new line.