A newly released summer 2021 preview video gives a first look at The Morning Show season two. It looks to me like Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy leaves/has left the breakfast program, although no doubt there is much to play out! Other forthcoming shows and movies are also seen, including Coda, and season two of See. Ted Lasso is in there too, of course. Other items pictured, including Cherry and Palmer have long been available to subscribers. However, it all gives a hint that some announcements and launches could be imminent.

Check It Out: Get a First Glimpse of ‘The Morning Show’ Season Two and More in Apple TV+ Summer Preview