Apple Releases Trailer for ‘Truth Be Told’ Based on Are You Sleeping

Today Apple shared a trailer for its upcoming series Truth Be Told based on a novel by Kathleen Barber called Are You Sleeping.

Every truth has a consequence. When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race. Truth Be Told is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and stars Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood and Ron Cephas Jones.

You can watch the trailer on YouTube here.