The collective heartbreak when Carrie Fisher died in December was felt around the world. The Star Wars channel on YouTube has posted a wonderful “Tribute to Carrie Fisher” that is beyond delightful and amazing. It spans the decades of her involvement with Star Wars, including some outtakes, interviews, and scenes from the movies. Enjoy, and remember, if anyone asks: you were chopping onions.

Check It Out: A Video Tribute to Carrie Fisher