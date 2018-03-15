Check out Wave, a device I think has a real future. It’s a wearable MIDI controller in the form of a ring. If you watch the video, you’ll see that it can act almost like a Theramin, by turning motion into data. It also has buttons you can tap with your thumb, and you can trigger samples by tapping on a surface. Wave is currently a little big, but I can easily see this kind of technology bringing marked innovation to live performances and leading to all kinds of unforeseen ways to make, shape, and effect music. This company said Wave has been in development for three years, has been tested by hundreds of musicians, and has been used live on stage. The Indiegogo campaign is for taking Wave to manufacturing. They’ve already surpassed their $30,000 goal, having raised more than $46,000 with 21 days to go.

Check It Out: Wave on Indiegogo, a Wearable MIDI Controller