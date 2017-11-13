John Willes told an interesting tale to The Daily Mail of London. Mr. Willes is a kitesurfer who recently wiped out a mile from the shore. In waters known for Great White Shark sightings. Which, you know, sucks. A half hour into his two-hour swim back to shore, he remembered he was wearing his Apple Watch Series 3, the one with a cellular radio. Being a considerate dad, first he called his family. Then he called back asking for the Coastguard number, just in case. Then, when a kick-in-the-water scared the bejesus out of him, he did call the Coast Guard. And better yet, when he saw the Coast Guard ship, he was able to call them to tell them to hang a left. Pretty cool, right? Personally, I wouldn’t expect to have much of a signal that far from shore, but his carrier apparently had him covered. “‘I’ve seen people put phones in waterproof cases but, didn’t want to risk it,” he said. “So when the Watch came out I thought this is awesome, I should do it. My wife was giving me a hard time, for buying more technology, but I leave my phone at home a lot now – I think it’s freeing us from the addiction of phones.” Which, Mr. Willes may have known, is one reason Apple executives have said motivated them to create Apple Watch to begin with. Read the full article in The Daily Mail for more.

Check It Out: Wiped-out Kitesurfer Calls Coastguard with Apple Watch Series 3 a Mile Out