Lots of people add an additional display to their laptop, but such a setup doesn’t tend to be portable. Xebec offers a solution with its Tri-Screen 2 portable workstation. It allows users to quickly attach two thin 6.5mm monitors to their device, with a kickstand helping to balance the whole thing. It costs US$499 with free U.S. shipping.

