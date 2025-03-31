14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (16GB, 1TB) Sees Huge $800 Price Drop at B&H

If you’re looking for a Pro-level Apple laptop, here’s a steal of a deal for you!

B&H is currently offering a lucrative 38% discount on a 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

You can get the M3 MacBook Pro in Space Grey for just $1,299, down from its usual price of $2,099—that’s a fantastic $800 in savings! Honestly, deals like this don’t come around often, so don’t wait—grab yours before it sells out!

The M3 model might not be the most up-to-date Pro in Apple’s catalog, but it’s certainly one of the best machines available today.

It boasts a premium, all-metal chassis, a vibrant 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, rich connectivity options, and a solid 22-hour battery life.

With the processing power of Apple Silicon M3, this machine is capable enough to handle demanding tasks like video editing, graphic designing, gaming, and more, without any hiccups.

The 14-inch model is perfect for those wanting power and portability. Plus, a whopping 1TB of storage is more than ready to handle all your big projects, making it perfect for long overhauls.

Let’s not forget that Apple Intelligence support unlocks AI-powered features like Writing Tools, Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, and much more.

If 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD are all you need, B&H is also offering a straight $700 off on the base model in the Space Grey color option.

In short, this has everything you need in a modern, feature-packed laptop. And with a flat $800 off, this deal is simply too good to miss!