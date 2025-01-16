Master iOS 18 Writing Tools: How to Proofread, Rewrite, Summarize, and Compose Like a Pro

Apple Intelligence allows you to proofread, edit, and compose text using ChatGPT. If you’re using iOS 18 on an eligible device, this guide is just for you. Follow along with me as I show you how to use Writing Tools for smart and accurate writing.

Before getting started, you have to activate Apple Intelligence on your iPhone or iPad and enable the ChatGPT extension in Apple Intelligence. After this, you’re ready to go.

Proofreading Using Apple Intelligence

Time needed: 5 minutes The first tool you’ll come across is the Proofreading tool. Here’s how you can call it up and utilize it to perfect your text for school or work: Open the text processing app where you wish to proofread content, such as Messages, Notes, or Pages. Double-tap on the first word of the text and adjust the selection wicks according to your preference. A toolbar will show up on the top of the first selection wick. There, you should see the Writing Tools button. Tap on that. Alternatively, you can access Writing Tools by tapping the Apple Intelligence icon on the Messages app keyboard. For the Notes and Pages app, you’ll find the Apple Intelligence icon on the top toolbar. Tap the Proofread button on the Apple Intelligence widget. You’ll see a glowing hologram scanning the selected text. Allow this process to continue, and don’t close the app until it’s complete. Glowing lines will appear below the spelling and grammatical errors Apple Intelligence corrects. If you don’t like the output, tap on an error and then touch the Select Original button. The selected error will be replaced with the old text. Tap Revert to undo all changes made by Apple Intelligence during proofreading and editing.

Rewriting Using Apple Intelligence

Select the text you wish to rewrite. Tap the Writing Tools option or the Apple Intelligence icon.

Choose a style from the Writing Tools widget, like Friendly, Professional, and Concise.

Your input text will be rewritten. To go to the original text, tap the Back button on the top.

For a personalized rewriting, bring up the Writing Tools widget again. Type your instructions in the Describe your change field and tap Rewrite.



Summarizing and Organizing Text Using Apple Intelligence

Besides Rewriting and Proofreading, Writing Tools also allows you to create a summary of the selected text in Notes, Pages, or all other supported text-processing apps. You can create a summary as bullet points from a large text using the Summarize feature.

Select the source text and bring up the Writing Tools context menu. Tap Summary to generate a concise explanation for the input text.

The summary text will show up inside the Writing Tools widget. You can tap Copy to paste the concise version into a different app. The Replace button allows you to substitute the existing text with its concise version.

Tap Share to send the summary to a friend or colleague via AirDrop, Messages, Mail, etc.

If you’ve accidentally or intentionally replaced the source text with its summary, tap the Back button on the toolbar to reinstate the original text.



The Organize text function, on the other hand, quickly converts text into a table or list. Here’s how to use this feature:

Bring up the Writing Tools widget after selecting the source text. Tap List to organize the input text as a list of items. To create a table, tap the Table button.

Here’s how a list shows up in the Notes app:

Here’s what a table looks like:

Use the Back button on the top of the Notes app to revert to the source text.

Composing Text Using Apple Intelligence

Open any text processing app, like Notes or Pages. Long press to bring up the writing toolbar and tap on the Writing Tools option. Alternatively, tap on the Apple Intelligence icon in the top menubar. Tap on the Compose button.

Type in your instructions for content creation in the Compose with ChatGPT field. Tap on the send or up arrow in the Compose with ChatGPT field to submit the prompt.

The ChatGPT widget will generate the text. You can press the Done button to keep the newly generated text. To refine the AI-generated text, choose any of the options below the Suggested by ChatGPT section.



If Apple Intelligence isn’t available on your iPhone or iPad, learn why and how to enable it. If you’re not in a supported region, read how to use Apple Intelligence in unsupported regions.