How to Use the Viral TikTok Photo Editing Hack on iPhone

Content creators are always coming up with creative hacks for content creation. From adding auto-captions to using quirky tricks like lipstick for grabbing attention or swirling ice for an ASMR effect, they know how to keep things interesting. And now, a new viral photo editing hack is blowing up on TikTok. It isn’t professional-level, and graphic designers might roll their eyes, but who cares? You’re not trying to be a pro.
If you want an easy way to give your photos some flair, here’s a how to use it.
What is the TikTok Photo Editing Hack?
If you’re reading this in early 2025, you’ve probably seen the viral TikTok photo editing hack everyone’s talking about. It’s simple: you adjust your photo settings by tweaking sliders like brightness and contrast to create a sun-kissed, golden-hour effect. It’s perfect for vacation photos, especially as the gloomy season sets in, this hack helps you nail the perfect exposure even in tricky lighting. With 20 million views, 3 million likes, and 740,000 saves, it’s clear people love how easy it is. Don’t worry—pro photographers won’t judge!
How to Do the TikTok Photo Editing Hack
Time needed: 5 minutes
This photo editing hack is pretty straightforward, plus it only requires an iPhone and few minutes of your time. Follow these steps:
- Open the Photos app on your iPhone and select the image you want to edit. Tap the Edit icon in the bottom bar.
- In the editing dock, scroll to Exposure and set it to 100. Next, go to Brilliance and set it to 100 as well.
- Adjust the following settings in order:
Highlights: -35
Shadows: -28
Contrast: -30
Brightness: -15
Black Point: 10
Saturation: 10
Vibrancy: 8
Warmth: 10
Tint: 39
Sharpness: 14
Vignette: 23
- Return to Exposure and Brilliance, and reset both to 0.
- Tap Done on the top right corner of the screen.
Your final, edited image is now ready to reveal! You can discover many more hacks like these while scrolling through TikTok, so if it stops working on your iPhone, be sure to check out our guide on how to fix that.