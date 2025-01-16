Can you Play Marvel Rivals on Mac?

Marvel Rivals is the latest Overwatch-inspired, multiplayer PvP shooter game. Here, players can team up with their favorite Marvel superheroes to fight others. While the concept isn’t entirely new, the game has generated quite a buzz in the gaming world, attracting millions already.

Unfortunately, as with other titles, it isn’t officially available on macOS. But that hasn’t stopped players from using clever workarounds. Here’s what you can do.

Is There a Workaround To Play Marvel Rivals on Mac?

Since the game isn’t officially supported, the easiest way to run the game is through an emulation software like CrossOver, which acts as a compatibility layer and enables you to run any software without installing a full version of Windows.

Plus, unlike Boot Camp and Parallels, the tool is super lightweight, easy to run, and eliminates the need for dual-booting. Speaking of the experience, it has been solid on the latest M-series MacBooks, with players reporting over 60 FPS.

However, if you also want to install the game, it’s important to note that CrossOver is a paid application that costs $24. You’ll also need the official Marvel Rivals installation package and a Mac running macOS 10.13 or later.

How To Install Marvel Rivals on Mac

Time needed: 10 minutes Setting up and installing CrossOver to play the game is pretty straightforward. Here is how: Download and install CrossOver on your Mac. Download the Marvel Rivals installer files. Open CrossOver and click Install. If the game isn’t listed, choose Other Application to search it manually. Search for the Marvel Rivals game file in CrossOver. Then, follow the on-screen instructions to install it. Click Run to open the game.

After the game opens, adjust the settings based on your hardware to get the best experience. However, if the game doesn’t load or crashes, update CrossOver and the macOS to the latest version.

Bans on Players Using Crossover

Earlier this week, several reports surfaced of NetEase, the game’s developer, issuing 100-year bans against players using CrossOver to access Marvel Rivals. This is likely due to the game’s anti-cheat system flagging an issue with macOS.

Fortunately, after CrossOver CEO James Ramey personally contacted NetEase to fix the problem, the bans have since been lifted, and macOS players can access the game again.