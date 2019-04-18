iOS Mail: What’s the Difference Between Push and Fetch?

If you’ve poked around in the Settings app, you may have noticed that Mail supports something called ‘Push’ and ‘Fetch.’ Here’s the difference.

[5 Alternative Mac Mail Apps]

Push

The Push option means that Apple’s email server will automatically deliver your emails as they arrive. With this method you’ll see emails in the Mail app faster and your iPhone won’t have to spend time asking the server on its own.

Fetch

Fetch means that your iPhone will regularly check with Apple’s email server for new messages. If it finds something, the emails will be downloaded. You can configure how often your iPhone checks for email:

Automatically : Your iPhone will fetch new data in the background only when on power and on Wi-Fi.

: Your iPhone will fetch new data in the background only when on power and on Wi-Fi. Manually : Your email only arrives when you open Mail and it refreshes.

: Your email only arrives when you open Mail and it refreshes. Hourly

Every 30 minutes

Every 15 minutes

Push is generally considered to be better for your iPhone’s battery life, although if you set your iPhone to check the server less frequently with Fetch, that also helps. You can also choose which email mailboxes get pushed.

Additionally, Push only works with newer email protocols like IMAP. Older protocols like POP can only use Fetch.

[How to Always Insert Attachments at the End in macOS Mail]