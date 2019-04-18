Facebook Imported 1.5 Million Users’ Contacts Lists Without Their Permission

Facebook confirmed it “unintentionally” collected the contact lists of 1.5 million people who joined the social network from May 2016. It imported the contacts without asking for the user’s permission.

Contacts Imported ‘Unintentionally’

Facebook used the data that it hoovered up for its social web and offer recommendations of friends for users to add. It had not been confirmed whether the contact information had been used for advertising at the time of this writing. The company said that it was deleting the contact uploaded information.

Email Passwords for Account Verification

A security researcher brought the issue to light. They realised that Facebook was asking some users for their email password to verify their identity. When a user entered that password, Facebook began importing the contacts (via Business Insider).

In a statement, a spokesperson for Facebook said: