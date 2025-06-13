This Week’s Best Apple Deals: $150 off MacBook Air, 50 Percent off Beats and More

Grab your best wheeling-and-dealing boots, because I’ve got some of the hottest and best Apple deals on the internet right now. Whether you’re looking for the latest MacBook Air or a powerful charging station for all your accessories, here are my favorites for the week. Be sure to act fast, as not every offer is going to last.

1. Beats Studio Pro and Beats Solo 4

First up on the chopping block, Amazon has some Beats headphones at a great price. The company is knocking a hundred bucks off the Beats Solo 4, allowing you to snag them for $99.99. If you’re looking to bump it up a notch, you can also save 51 percent off the Beats Studio Pros, allowing you to snag them for $169.95. Hurry though, as this is a limited-time deal and a great offer on high-grade Bluetooth headphones.

2. M4 MacBook Air

Photo Credit: Apple

The M4 MacBook Air has been incredibly popular since Apple announced it, and Best Buy is offering $150 off a wide range of options. This includes both the 13- and 15-inch models, as well as some different storage options. With this being a recent release for Apple, now’s a great time to move to the M4 chipset for a fantastic price. See the full list here.

3. Apple Watch SE and Series 10

Best Buy certainly knows how to make a deal, as virtually every variant of Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 off right now. Note that this means you can get an Apple Watch SE second-generation for a measly $169, making this a great introduction for someone looking for a smartwatch. Being one of the most popular watches in the world, knocking a $100 off the starting price means you can look good and shop for a new band to accessorize your recent purchase. See the full list of options here.

4. Apple Watch Ultra 2

Photo Credit: Apple

What, all of the health and fitness metrics in the Series 10 aren’t enough for you? Hey, I like your style, and if you’re looking to get extreme with your smart wearable, then the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is just the thing you need for your trek across the globe. Best Buy is offering $60 off the typical $799 asking price, leaving you with some funds for your next diving practice.

5. Apple Pencil Pro

I never forget about the artists of the world, and this week, neither did Best Buy. Channel your inner iPad muse by saving $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro and ditch the USB-C charging cable with wireless charging. Remember that the Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad mini (A17 Pro), iPad Air (M2 and M3, and the M4 iPad Pro.

6. M3 iPad Air

Image Credits: Apple

You already got a deal on the Apple Pencil Pro, may as well upgrade your iPad while you’re at it. Fortunately, Best Buy once again has you covered by knocking $100 off the 11- and 13-inch M3 iPad Air. Whether you want to start that blossoming art career or you’re looking for a powerful portable entertainment station, there’s never a bad time to save a hundred bucks on something you’re looking for. Note that this one also has some different color options, and the discount can apply to larger storage models as well.

7. Wireless iPhone/AirPods/Apple Watch Charging Station

Photo Credit: Amazon

Tired of owning everything in the Apple ecosystem yet having a ton of loose cables to charge everything? You and me both, which is why this 3-in-1 charging station for only $17.98 can be the perfect accessory for your home or office. Working with iPhone models 11 through 16e, Apple Watch models Series 2 through 10 and Ultra Series 1/2, and AirPods second through fourth generation as well as Pro, this little station can be your new bedside bestie.

8. Anker 10,000mAh Foldable Wireless Charger for iPhone

Photo Credit: Amazon

Not near your new Apple charging station? Stuck in the middle of nowhere and need some extra life for a quick shiny check in Pokémon Go? Hey, I hear ya, and this 10,000mAh 20W USB-C portable charger has your name all over it. Compatible with iPhone 12 through 16, this portable battery offers three different charging methods and is capable of charging an iPhone 13 almost two times over. Perfect for an emergency item around the house, you can save 33% off the typical $59.99 price at Amazon right now.