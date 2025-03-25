5 Apple Deals You Can’t Miss in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2025

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is going on right now, and there’s a sleuth of Apple Deals you’re not going to want to miss. Running from March 25 to 31, I’m here to show you the best deals on a variety of Apple products. While most of the deals are for smart wearables and headphones, you’re no doubt going to save a good chunk of money on some big-ticket items.

1. AirPods Pro 2

Now’s a great time to immerse yourself in Spatial Audio thanks to this great AirPods Pro 2 offer from Amazon. Along with quality high-fidelity audio that’s personalized to your ear canals, you also get USB-C charging with Bluetooth connectivity, Active Noise Cancellation, and more.

Personally, these are the headphones I sport every day and I love them. I even paid full price and at that amount still has me happy with them. Saving 32% off the $249 isn’t just nice, but it’s a frugal way to monitor your hearing as well.

2. Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular 45mm)

Sharp readers may see the price below and wonder exactly where the ‘deal’ is. However, keep in mind that this isn’t a stock model Series 9, it’s the big, beefy older brother of the stock Series 9 that owns the cool Trans Am. Featuring GPS and Cellular, this is also the larger screen model that includes a Graphite Milanese Loop.

There’s a lot under the hood of an Apple Watch Series 9, including a plethora of health metrics and fitness tracking. While the Watch itself is a generation behind, you can still count on it to receive watchOS updates for a good while, meaning Amazon taking 35% off the $799 is a great deal for this device.

3. Beats Solo 4

Need to stand out at the gym? How about having access to personalized Spatial Audio through over-the-ear headphones? Amazon’s Big Spring Sale means going big on sound, slashing 35% off the typical $199.99 MSRP. You also have the color options of Cloud Pink, Matte Black, and Slate Blue, which is just a cherry on top of this savings sundae.

Featuring 40 hours of battery life, USB-C lossless, and Spatial audio, the Solo’s two listening modes allow you to take in the audio you want while skipping the rest. You also get access to three different sound profiles to boost your listening experience. These are great for anyone looking for a serious pair of cans without breaking the bank.

4. Beats Studio Pro

Look, I’m not supposed to want the deals I’m writing about; that’s not how this is supposed to work. But seeing nearly half off the typical $349.99 price for Beats Studio Pro has me reaching for my wallet. It’s hard passing up a deal that saves you nearly 50% off the ticket price. Considering the Pro models are typically $349, this is a price that should have audiophiles drooling.

Featuring forty hours of battery life with a 10-minute Fast-Fuel charge, the Beats Pro also delivers lossless audio with three sound profiles, one-touch pairing, and more. Those looking to elevate their listening experience should definitely consider this fantastic deal. Note that this deal also applies to the lineup’s selection of color options as well.

5. Apple Watch SE 2

I love the Apple Watch SE second-gen (quite a bit, actually). It was my first foray into the world of smartwatches and I’ve yet to look back. While the SE is a bit behind in terms of bleeding-edge tech, this is a great smartwatch for anyone who needs an introduction to it.

While it doesn’t have all the features of the Series 9, you still get access to a load of health metrics and fitness measuring, which also makes this a great device for both older and younger folks. This includes access to features like Crash Detection and Heart Rate Monitoring. Just like the Beats Studio Pros, you also have some color options with this deal. This includes Starlight and Midnight Aluminum Watch options along with some different band colors as well. Savings and style!

Now’s a fantastic time to take advantage of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, as there’s nothing quite better than taking a bite from Apple while getting a great deal. Continue following The Mac Observer as we scour the net for the latest and greatest deals.