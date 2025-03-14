Apple Deals this Week: M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular) $900 Off, Apple Watch Series 10 $100 Off, and More

Here’s a roundup of the best deals for Apple products we’ve found this week, including MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more.

1. Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Image Source: Amazon

Looking for an affordable yet modern iPad? Amazon just dropped the price of the 10th-generation iPad to $269, saving you $80 off its usual cost. Featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip, 12MP cameras, USB-C, and Wi-Fi 6, this entry-level iPad delivers great performance with a sleek design. It’s also compatible with the Magic Folio Keyboard, making it a versatile mini laptop. While newer models are coming, the upgrades aren’t major. This deal applies to Silver and Blue models, so grab it while it lasts! Originally $349, now at one of its lowest prices ever.

2. Apple Watch Series 10

Today’s your lucky day! The Apple Watch Series 10, launched in September 2024, is now at its lowest price. Best Buy is offering a $100 discount on GPS models, bringing the 42mm to $299 and the 46mm to $329. It features a brighter Retina display, 18-hour battery life, and advanced health tracking, including Sleep Apnea Detection. Available in jet black, silver, and rose gold, all models are discounted, including GPS + Cellular and Titanium versions. With rare price drops on current-gen Apple Watches, this is the best time to buy.

3. AirPods Pro 2

Image Source: Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing the AirPods Pro 2 but hesitated due to the price, now’s the time to buy! Amazon is offering them for just $169.99, an $80 discount from the usual $249. These lightweight earbuds provide all-day comfort, immersive sound, and top-tier noise cancellation. With a USB-C port, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Boost, and an H2 chip, they ensure seamless Apple integration. Features like Personalized Spatial Audio, Precision Finding, and hearing health tools add extra value. This deal won’t last long, so grab Apple’s flagship ANC earbuds before they’re gone!

4. M2 MacBook Air

Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, making it an excellent opportunity to upgrade. Its sleek design, powerful performance, and vivid display make it a standout choice. Additionally, with a tested battery life of 14 hours, you can remain productive throughout the day without needing to recharge.

5. M1 iPad Pro

Amazon is offering a 44% discount on the M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular) with 2TB storage, now priced at $1,184—saving you $900. Released in 2021, this model still performs well for casual users and light workflows. It features a 12MP wide camera, a 10MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front camera. With 16GB RAM, 2TB storage, and Apple Intelligence, it offers smooth performance for demanding tasks. Don’t miss this rare deal for maximum storage, cellular connectivity, and AI-powered tools.

6. M2 iPad Pro

Best Buy is offering a huge $700 discount on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro (4th gen) Wi-Fi model with 2TB storage, now available for just $1,199. While the new M4 iPad Pro is powerful, the M2 model remains an excellent choice in 2025. It features a sleek design, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, ProMotion technology, and ultra-fast wireless connectivity. Powered by the M2 chip, it handles gaming, video editing, and AI tools like Image Playground and ChatGPT.

7. Apple Pencil Pro

Amazon is currently offering a $30 discount on the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This must-have iPad accessory allows you to effortlessly take notes, draw, and design. Featuring pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, it provides a natural writing and drawing experience similar to a traditional pencil.

8. M4 MacBook Pro

With a $220 discount, the 14-inch model is available for $1780 in Space Black. Features the M4 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU. It is also equipped with 24GB of memory and 512GB of storage, ensuring high performance and plenty of space for your files.

9. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is currently available on Amazon for just $170, reduced from its original price of $250. This is the lowest price available today, and you can select from Starlight, Silver, or Midnight Aluminum color options.

10. Apple Watch Ultra 2

You can save $58 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple’s largest and most durable smartwatch. Equipped with the all-new S9 chip, it delivers improved performance and features a brighter 3,000-nit display, making it a worthwhile upgrade from its predecessor.

11. M4 iMac

You can save up to $120 on Apple’s M4 iMac computers today on Amazon, with certain models reaching their lowest prices ever. The most budget-friendly choice is the 24-inch iMac featuring an 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It is now priced at $1,180, reduced from its original $1,300.

12. Beats Flex

The Beats Flex offers a stylish, compact design with a battery life of up to 12 hours. They provide a comfortable fit, with four different ear tip sizes for customization. Pairing via Bluetooth is seamless, whether you’re using iOS, Android, or a PC. The built-in microphones ensure clear voice capture, improving call quality and Siri interaction. With these features, they prove to be a valuable investment.

13. Beats Solo3

Image Source: Amazon

The Beats Solo3 offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth and NFC. With a battery life of up to 40 hours per charge, you can enjoy uninterrupted listening throughout the day. Plus, a quick 5-minute charge provides approximately 3 hours of playback. Currently, they are available at their lowest price ever.