Apple Studio Display Gets a $300 Price Cut

Best Buy is offering Apple’s Studio Display for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99, matching its all-time low price. This deal applies to the standard glass version with the tilt-adjustable stand. The Studio Display delivers stunning visuals with its 27-inch 5K Retina display, 5120 x 2880 resolution, and up to 600 nits of brightness. Discounts on this monitor have been rare, and this is the first time in 2025 that it has dropped to a record-low price.

Why Consider the Apple Studio Display?

Apple’s Studio Display is one of the best monitors for Mac users and professionals who need top-tier color accuracy and resolution. With a 5K Retina display, high brightness, and deep color support, it’s built for creative work, editing, and immersive visuals. The $300 price cut makes it more accessible than ever.

