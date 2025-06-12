Apple’s 11-inch M3 iPad Air is $100 Off at Best Buy

If you’re looking for some Apple M3 power with extra portability, then it’s time to head over to Best Buy and check out their deal which saves you $100 off the 11-inch M3 iPad Air. Bringing the total price down to $499, this 128GB model is perfect for students, artists, or any professional who knows how to spot a deal.

Offering Blue, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight color options, Best Buy is also applying this $100 discount to the 13-inch model. Those looking to expand their storage to 256GB, 512GB, or even 1TB also have a chance to save a hundo on this incredible deal as well.

Built with Apple Intelligence in mind, iPadOS 26 is going to look fantastic on the iPad’s 2360×1640 Liquid Retina display. The 12MP Ultra Wide front camera is going to have you looking your best during a conference, and the 12MP Wide back camera is going to get you the perfect shot for your next big project.

Promising up to ten hours of battery life, the USB-C port helps your iPad stay powered whenever inspiration strikes. The battery is especially going to come in handy when you’ve got the M3 chipset in your hands, as it’s great for gaming, productivity, and more. Whether you’re a student wanting to take notes during an intense lecture or the artsy type looking to design your next project, the M3 iPad is great at adapting to any situation.

The money you save from this offer can also help you snag an Apple Pencil Pro or Magic Keyboard to ensure you’re constantly staying productive. Be sure to snag this deal before it ends.