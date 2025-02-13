Best Apple Deals This Valentine’s Day to Treat Yourself

Our list of the best Apple Watch bands for Valentine's Day are perfect for ensuring your special day doesn't end with an argument or fight.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and love is in the air. Just like in previous years, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory brands are offering major discounts to celebrate the occasion. Here are the best offers from third-party retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

8 Best Valentine’s Day Apple Deals

1. M2 MacBook Air

Image Source: Amazon

Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale is live, bringing big discounts on MacBook Air models. If you’re a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, grab the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air (16GB RAM/256GB) for just $749, down from $999. Otherwise, you can still save $799 with Amazon matching the price. Looking for the latest M3 models? The 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB) drops to $899 from $1,099, while the 15-inch version starts at $1,099, down from $1,299. Both 512GB models also see up to $200 off at Best Buy and Amazon.

2. M4 MacBook Pro

You’re in luck if you’re looking for a new MacBook Pro. B&H is offering a $300 discount on 14-inch and 16-inch models with 48GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. These M4 Pro configurations in Space Black deliver impressive performance with their upgraded memory and storage. You’ll also get free 2-day shipping within the contiguous U.S., so your laptop arrives fast. Plus, if you use B&H’s Payboo card, you can receive an instant sales tax refund in eligible states, saving you up to $290.

3. Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 is now available for just $329, marking an impressive 18% discount off its regular price. More than just a smartwatch, it serves as your personal fitness coach, health monitor, and everyday assistant. The built-in ECG app helps you track your heart health, while the always-on Retina display ensures effortless viewing at a glance. Featuring a stylish Jet Black aluminum case and a comfortable sports band, it combines style with durability. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade at a great price!

4. AirTag Bluetooth Tracker (4-Pack)

This top Bluetooth tracker is perfect for your iPhone, earning recommendations in multiple gift guides for its impressive accuracy in locating lost items. It takes full advantage of Apple’s Find My network, giving you a reliable way to track your belongings. You can easily replace the battery when needed, and its water resistance adds durability. However, it doesn’t have a way to ring your phone and doesn’t attach directly to your items. For the best value, Amazon is offering $30 off on a pack of 4.

5. M1 MacBook Air

Before the release of the M3 MacBook Air, Apple’s primary entry-level laptop was the M1 model. While the redesigned M2 version is now the best value option, the 2020 M1 Air is still available at select retailers as an affordable choice. Its fanless design makes it ideal for everyday productivity tasks, featuring a comfortable keyboard, an excellent trackpad, and all-day battery life. Although it’s not the newest model, it still offers impressive performance at a great price, especially with Walmart’s current discount, bringing it down to $630 from its original $700. The M1 Air remains an outstanding budget-friendly option for daily use.

6. Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Image Source: Amazon

You can save $50 on the 10th-generation Apple iPad, featuring a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. With the powerful A14 Bionic chip, this iPad runs faster and more efficiently than the previous generation. You’ll love the ultra-wide 12MP front camera for crystal-clear video calls and the upgraded 12MP back camera for capturing sharp photos and 4K videos. Stay connected with ease using the USB-C port and fast Wi-Fi 6, whether you’re working, streaming, or gaming.

7. AirPods Max

If you want to save on Apple AirPods Max, Best Buy is currently offering a $80 discount on these high-end headphones. Featuring a sleek over-ear design, the AirPods Max provides an immersive experience with personalized spatial audio, active noise cancellation, and the powerful H1 chip. Additionally, they offer up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge.

8. AirPods Pro 2

Image Source: Amazon

The active noise cancellation in these No. 1 bestsellers blocks out distractions, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in music, podcasts, or anything that brings you joy. With Adaptive Transparency mode, you can enjoy your audio while staying aware of important sounds around you. The sound quality impresses and the noise cancellation makes everything around you disappear. If you’re in a loud environment, sharp sounds like claps or snaps might slip through, but once your music is playing, you’ll barely notice. The controls respond quickly, work smoothly, and are surprisingly easy to use.