Best iPad Air M3 Deals: Lighter on Your Wallet, Just Like the Tablet

When a new tech gadget drops, it’s rare to find discounts or irresistible deals. Fortunately, that’s not true with Apple’s newly launched M3 iPad Air. If you’re looking for major savings, there are fantastic trade-in offers and exclusive discounts you wouldn’t want to miss. Here are all the best M3 iPad Air deals available right now!

1. Get an iPad Air M3 for $249 with Best Buy Trade-in

Wish to upgrade your older iPad? Best Buy is running a fantastic trade-in offer on the M3 iPad Air. If you own a fairly good model, you can get up to a $650 rebate, and that’s a good amount of savings. For instance, you can score the 11-inch model at just $249 when you exchange an M2 model in good condition.

Of course, the value you receive largely depends on the screen size, overall condition, and storage. As long as it’s in good shape, you can save anywhere from $350 to $650 on the M3 iPad Air. It’s a great opportunity for folks looking to trade up for the highly sought-after tablet.

2. Up to $710 Off with Apple Trade-in

When you pre-order an M3 iPad Air directly from Apple’s website, you can receive a credit of between $35 to $710 on trading in an older iPad. Again, the exact value depends on the model, screen size, storage, and overall condition. You can put in the serial number to know the exact credit you will receive.

3. $50 Off For Best Buy Plus/Total Members

If you’re a Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can secure a flat $50 off on the new iPad Air M3. This marks the first official deal on the new Air without the usual trade-in rebate. For members, the Wi-Fi model of the 11-inch iPad Air M3 starts at just $549 for 128GB of storage. You can avail yourself of a $50 discount on both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

Just like the 11-inch model, Best Buy is offering $50 off all versions of the 13-inch iPad Air, with the 128GB Wi-Fi model starting at $749.